Black Eyed Peas and Maluma in Feel The Beat, the new single to conquer the summer (Of Sunday 12 July 2020)

Black Eyed Peas and Maluma in Feel The Beat : the new single will be on radio rotation from Friday 17 July while it is already available in digital download.

Contained in the Translation album, the song marks an important collaboration between Black Eyed Peas and the Latin superstar Maluma . The result is a perfect piece for the summer, in a few days on the radio, an overwhelming piece destined to make us b to the king in the coming months.

Feel The Beat is contained in the latest recording project of Black Eyed Peas , Translation, (Epic … Read on optimagazine

With the arrival of summer and the summer, returning even new musical styles to dance and have fun rhythm. In this 2020, Black Eyed Peas will take care of igniting the hearts with the collaboration of Ozuna and J Rey Soul, …

The Black Eyed Peas have a new album and a new formation (which has already signed another), but the rogue nostalgia for Fergie is always around the corner. So, let’s remember with the five most memorable hits the component …

The singles of the Black Eyed Peas that you know and have danced at least once in your life, mark the path, probably, of the best years of your existence. Going through them from the 2000s to today, you will find hits …

ADM_assdemxmi : RT @RollingStoneita: Today, in 2009, the Black Eyed Peas were at number 1 on the US chart with ‘I Gotta Feeling’

# 11luglio

– ConventoLonato : A – fave_di_sucah : RT @RollingStoneita: Today, in 2009, the Black Eyed Peas were at number 1 on the US chart with ‘I Gotta Feeling’

# 11luglio

– RollingStoneita : Today, in 2009, the Black Eyed Peas were at number 1 on the USA chart with ‘I Gotta Feeling’

# 11luglio

– iWebRadio : Black Eyed Peas: from July 17th they return to radio with the new single “FEEL THE BEAT” feat. Maluma –