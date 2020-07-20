Black Widow, the New Images Will Make You Want to See the Movie Immediately!

Black Widow is currently slated for a November release, but some new promo art released in the past few hours will make you want to watch the new movie with Scarlett Johansson immediately.

Initially slated to be released in May in the U.S. and in late April in Italy, Black Widow will remain the first Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 movie as Gli Eterni , previously set in November, in turn slipped to February 2021.

We remind you that the imminent arrival of a new trailer has been reported recently, but with Marvel Studios that will skip the San Diego Comic-Con Home it is not clear when they will be published: Scarlett Johansson’s last film in the MCU, Black Widow will be a prequel and will tell the period that Natasha spent in hiding between the end of Captain America: Civil War and those of Avengers: Infinity War. In addition, according to a recent promotional interview, the film will give the baton to Florence Pugh, interpreter of the new Black Widow Yelena Belova, who according to fan theories will take Natasha’s place in the ranks of the New Avengers.

