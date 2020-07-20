Cars Driven by DI Caprio and Brad Pitt Put up for Auction!

[Ad_1]

The car … Once Upon A Time In Hollywood will be auctioned: a story that will make you happy at once both lovers of classic cars both of the legendary Quentin Tarantino fans.

Among Tarantino’s most loved characters, Rick Dalton (Leonardo Di Caprio) and Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) certainly have a place of honor , but in fact how they could have moved to the nostalgic Los Angeles of the 60s / 70s without the their car? Obviously the choice of models was not made by chance, and after careful research we thought of a yellow Cadillac Coupè de Ville for Di Caprio and a Volkswagen Karmann Ghia for Pitt.

The value of the former is estimated at between 44 thousand and 55 thousand dollars , while the second should not exceed 30 thousand dollars. If we add the importance they have played within the film, however, the prices could rise and in fact those who would not like to drive cars that have welcomed such important cinema characters, within a film that is a real hymn to cinema? A dream come true, for the most avid cinephiles .

It must be said that both cars had a great importance in the economy of Tarantino’s ninth film, given the numerous scenes in which Rick is taken home by Cliff, or the long sequence in which Cliff gives a passage to Pussycat, in the direction of the hippie commune of Charles Manson.

The auction will also host other fine pieces, such as Rocky Balboa’s gloves , Michael Corleone’s dress from The Godfather , Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber, a camera used by Alfred Hitchcock and the costume used by Jennifer Lawrence for Hunger Games .

Did you know that a Michael Bay movie was also written by Tarantino? Meanwhile, fans are wondering if the director will really shoot a Kill Bill 3 with Vernita Green’s daughter.