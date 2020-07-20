From Demi Lovato to Lea Michele

[Ad_1]

Naya Rivera’s death literally shocked the world. Glee’s actress drowned to save her son from the current of Lake Piru after going out on a boat with him. In these hours, the cast of Glee wanted to remember her colleague, including Lea Michele still attacked ( click to believe ).

Glee, the actors remember Naya Rivera: from Demi Lovato to the rest of the cast

Among those who wanted to remember the former actress of Glee also Demi Lovato who in the TV series played the role of Danielle : “Your character has been a source of inspiration for Latin women around the world,” he wrote.

Ashley Fink also remembered her by sharing a video of a tour that had seen them perform together. “We held hands during each performance,” she wrote moved. “Rest gently” wrote Jane Lynch “What strength you were”.

Many actors shared their memory of Naya Rivera on social networks . “How can you summarize a decade of friendship in a few words?” Chris Colfer wondered “Naya was truly unique and will remain so forever”. Darren Criss , Blaine Anderson in the series, wrote: “It was bold, outrageous and fun. It made me laugh like no one else on the set. Even while I’m here, his memory still makes me smile. ” “Rest in peace, angel. And know that your family will never have to worry about anything, ” Amber Riley wrote instead .

Jenna Ushkowitz , Tina Cohen-Chang in the series, showed her grief thus: “I can’t believe I assumed you’d always be here.” To remind her also Melissa Benoist , Becca Tobin , Alex Newell and many other colleagues, united by the pain and disbelief in the face of the dramatic and unexpected death of Naya Rivera .