Godzilla vs. Kong – the Merchandise Reveals the First Image of the Film

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Matrix 4

We will have to wait a bit to see the first trailer of Godzilla Vs. Kong , since the colossal has been postponed to May 21, 2021 , thus taking the place of Matrix 4 . Meanwhile, however, a merchandising product offers us the first image of the expected clash.

On the back of the packaging of the Playmates toys, a promotional artwork of the film has been spotted, or perhaps even a shot (but the latter hypothesis seems unlikely). The image portrays Godzilla and Kong as they face each other on an aircraft carrier: as you can see, the gigantic gorilla has grown since the days of Skull Island , and its size matches that of the opponent. The real Monster King will emerge from the challenge , although many predict that the two kaijū will end up allying themselves with a bigger enemy.

As we know, the colossal obtained the PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association of America, for “Intense scenes of violence and destruction between creatures and a little language” . Director Adam Wingard said that description is an understatement, so a blockbuster full of battles and destruction awaits us. We will keep you posted. Meanwhile, you can see the image below.

The image

Breaking: The first official look at Godzilla and Kong facing off has been revealed. The image was found on the back of the new Godzilla vs. Kong Playmates Toys figure packaging. pic.twitter.com/jSUEEEdodl — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) July 18, 2020

The official synopsis

In the era when monsters walk on Earth, humanity’s struggle for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a memorable and spectacular battle. While Monarch undertakes a dangerous mission in unknown territory to unearth the clues about the origins of the Titans, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe out creatures, both good and evil, forever from the face of the Earth.

He cast

Il cast include Millie Bobby Brown, Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Demián Bichir, Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Jessica Henwick, Eiza González, Shun Oguri e Lance Reddick.

The director

Director of the film is Adam Wingard , a filmmaker who took his first steps in independent horror, directing A Horrible Way to Die, You’re Next , The Guest , Blair Witch and some episodes of the first two V / H / S ; his most recent film is the live action adaptation of Death Note . Godzilla Vs. Kong obviously belongs to the same narrative universe as Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019).

Film script

La sceneggiatura proviene da una writers room capitanata da Terry Rossio (Pirati dei Caraibi), e composta inoltre da Lindsey Beer (The Kingkiller Chronicles), Cat Vasko (Queen of the Air), T.S. Nowlin (Maze Runner, Pacific Rim: Uprising), J. Michael Straczynski (Changeling, Sense8), Patrick McKay e J.D. Payne (Star Trek Beyond).

