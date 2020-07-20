Greta Thunberg launches a new #FaceTheClimateEmergency campaign

D i new to the office Greta Thunberg and the others

or Luisa Neubauer, Anuna de Wever van der Heyden and Adélaïde Charlier , who have no intention of giving up.

#FaceTheClimateEmergency

The four climate-fighting companions, all between 17 and 24 years old, have launched a new campaign: it’s called #FaceTheClimateEmergency and invites the powerful of the world to treat global warming as an emergency that needs, exactly as it happened for ongoing pandemic , of immediate and concrete actions.

Open letter to the powerful

The very young environmental activists, determined to save the planet from the climate emergency, have written to the main leaders of the world an open letter asking for immediate action against the climate crisis , and the text was signed in less than 24 hours by over 50 thousand people. Scientists, young people, show business personalities, Hollywood actors, musicians, influencers.

50,000 companies in 24 hours

From Leonardo di Caprio , who has been fighting for environmental issues for years, to Joaquin Phoenix , the actor from the film Joker who recently collaborated on a new and important campaign against animal abuse and intensive breeding.

Also signed by Malala Yousafzai , the young Nobel Peace Prize activist. And then the singer Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay, Ben Stiller, Sônia Guajajara , indigenous leader of the Amazon, Mark Ruffalo, Emma Thompson, Naomi Klein , scientists Kevin Anderson , professor who teaches climate change at the University of Manchester and Carlos Nobre , from the University of Sao Paulo, but also Russel Crowe, Björk, Susan Sarandon, Vandana Shiva, Roger Waters, Jane Fonda, Stella McCartney, the Italian Ludovico Einaudi and many others.

Ecocide, international crime

The starting point is that “we must stop pretending that we can solve the climate and ecological crisis without treating it as a crisis” and for this reason the petitioners ask, with immediate effect, to “stop investments in the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels” , but also to ” defend ecocide as an international crime ” before the International Criminal Court.

So we won’t make it

They also want politicians to commit themselves to “developing climate policies that protect workers and the most vulnerable and reduce all forms of inequality: economic, racial and gender-based “.

Greta and the other activists write that ” if the changes needed to safeguard humanity can seem very unrealistic , it is much more unrealistic to believe that our society would be able to survive the global warming we are going to.”

Climate crisis like the pandemic

And they point out that “as, in recent months, the world has observed with fear like the pandemic and, faced with the tragedy, has acted for the good of society” the same thing “should also happen for the climate crisis” .

Non solo global warming

The climate activists in the letter this time add social injustices, racial problems, lack of democracy and human rights for indigenous people, for the LGBTQ community, for animals, as crises to be treated with the same force.

«We are not waiting yet»

And they conclude, pointing the finger at that Europe that has not respected the Paris agreements and that has set the target of zero emissions in 2050 “too late”, but also recognizing the efforts of the new Green Deal which, however, is still too little : «The race to safeguard future living conditions on Earth must start today, not in a few years. We ask you to face the climatic emergency immediately ».