Gwyneth Paltrow: My Life in Hell With Brad Pitt

I am one of those couples we will never forget. Because as beautiful as Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow there were very few of them in Hollywood. They looked perfect together. Or, at least, this was what appeared on the surface. Because according to Gwyneth the truth was far from this image.

Crazy love with Brad Pitt

Speaking to the French weekly Public , Gwyneth Paltrow took a look at her past. Specifically at the time of his life he shared with Brad Pitt. The two stars, who were making a name for themselves in Hollywood, were together from 1994 to 1997. Three crazy years, as you remember now.

” I wonder how she survived that madness, ” says the actress. “ We couldn’t even leave the house. There were these girls screaming “Braaaaaad” out loud with each step. And then I had to face sometimes negative reactions: if one part of the audience was fascinated by our couple, the other part could not stand our happiness. According to them, he had something insolent. Sometimes I was forced to leave the house with a wig! ».

That time with Harvey Weinstein

But the affection that Gwyneth continues to feel for Brad is genuine. As devastating as the end of their relationship was for her, Paltrow today looks back on that period with gratitude. Several times he reiterated how that story made her grow and taught her to stay in the spotlight. Without forgetting Brad Pitt’s gesture towards him that no one had had the courage to do. That is, to threaten Harvey Weinstein .

We also told you about it here. It was 1995 and Brad learned from a shocked Gwyneth that mega-producer Harvey Weinstein had tried to force her into sex in her hotel room. After she signed a contract to make films with Miramax. And just one evening, a few weeks after the fact, in a Broadway foyer, Brad had threatened the powerful producer to never dare to approach his girlfriend like that again. ” Otherwise I’ll kill you .”

The new life of Gwyneth Paltrow

Today, Gwyneth Paltrow’s life is completely different. Opposite to the one he led next to a star like Brad Pitt. She has become a diva herself. Who can choose the projects to participate in. Or dedicate yourself to your Goop empire. The wellness and lifestyle site he founded in 2008.

But above all, Gwyneth’s life has found a new balance since she married another Brad. TV producer Brad Falchuk . Known on the set of Glee . After several front-page reports, Gwyneth found her ideal status. He managed the divorce perfectly from Coldplay leader Chris Martin . With whom he shares the custody of their two children, Apple (see the photo above of mom and daughter!) And Moses . She has carved out her corner of paradise away from Los Angeles where she lives with Brad, her daughters and, sometimes, with the children he has had since his first marriage.

Perhaps it is also for this complete serenity that Gwyneth can look at his past with a touch of nostalgia, a lot of affection, but feeling completely happy in his here and now.

