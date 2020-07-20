Henry Cavill Is a True Nerd

[Ad_1]
Henry Cavill , known as the man of steel, Geralt Of Rivia , the adonis with perfect musculature, the Englishman with an irresistible smile, is officially the sexiest nerd around.
The Internet went mad following the publication, on the Instagram profile of the interpreter of The Witcher , of a video in which he showed himself intent on assembling a computer, piece by piece.
Curtains with a questionable plot aside, it’s really fun to spend this ” day in timelapse ” with Henry, it’s nice to see him as confused as we are in front of the instructions to assemble an IKEA piece of furniture , but enthusiastic about the company.
It is interesting to note many small details , such as the fact that when evening comes, close the door that opens onto the rest of the house, probably not to disturb someone. Or that, when night falls , you draw the curtains until they cover the window overlooking the garden, perhaps not to be distracted or impressed by shadows and external movements.
The beauty is that, once the work is completed , its success becomes a bit ours and it is like feeling happy for the realization of a friend ‘s project .
Henry has always told himself with great simplicity on social media, giving real fragments of his life, and addressing fans spontaneously . He is a generous , simple and sincere person.
After obtaining the part of Geralt , then, Henry Cavill received a large consensus having dealt with the preparation to the character with extreme professionalism and having revealed himself a lover of the fantasy genre , as well as an admirer of videogames and modeling .
Over time, therefore, we have come to know him not only as a sports and bodybuilding enthusiast , but also animal lover, especially his splendid puppy: Kal .
We also remember him as an enchanting and engaging narrator with a mellifluous voice and an irresistible British accent, intent on introducing us to The Witcher as well as Andrzej Sapkowski’s pen described it to us.
Lately, thanks to the pandemic and the consequent lockdown , we have been able to appreciate its culinary qualities and gastronomic tastes, up to the tender preparation of an awkward , but certainly delicious, cake for his birthday: none other than a red velvet !
We like it so much this young man who does not play to the star (and that would have any chance) and waiting to know if you will wear again the role of Superman , but assured that it will meet again soon with her long white hair, we can assert without a shadow of a doubt that Henry Cavill is one of us ! Let’s not forget that he risked skipping the audition for the part of Superman , because he was intent on playing World Of Warcraft !
