Jennifer Aniston Shows a Shocked Photo: “This Is My Friend Kevin in the Hospital, Sick With COVID-19. Wear the Masks “

Dramatic situation in the United States due to Covid-19. According to the data collected since the beginning of the pandemic, over 140 thousand have died , while the total number of cases of infection are over 3.7 million. The numbers collected by Johns Hopkins University , relating only to yesterday, mark 14,225 deaths . Politics will also adapt to security measures, so much so that President Donald Trump has announced the turn of the “tele-rallies”. As long as there is a pandemic, his campaign will no longer organize mega rallies, but electoral events with his supporters by teleconference.
Through social media, the appeals of famous people to the American population have been numerous in recent months to ensure that the basic rules are respected: physical distancing, washing your hands often and wearing a mask. This is the case of the actress Jennifer Aniston who already in June had entrusted an important message to her 35 million followers on Instagram: “I understand that the masks are uncomfortable, but think of the companies that are closing, the work that is no longer there , to health workers hit hard and daily. So many lives have been taken by this virus because we are not doing enough. “
Now Aniston has also involved her friend and colleague since the cult show Friends, Courtney Cox , for an even more shocking message. On Instagram he published a photo dating back to April , which portrays a man intubated in the hospital because of Covid-19. “This is our friend Kevin. – he explains – Perfectly healthy, he never had health problems. This is Covid. This is the truth. We can’t be naive enough to think we can get through this . If we want this pandemic to end we do the right thing. The only important thing to do is to wear a mask! Think of those who have already suffered from this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And above all yourself. Covid affects all ages.Thank goodness Kevin has almost recovered now . Thank you all for your prayers. “
