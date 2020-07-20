Kanye West Is Getting Ready to Launch Donda, Her New Album

Donda is the title of the new Kanye West album, coming very soon …

Tonight, Kanye West has decided to send their fans into raptures by sharing the name, tracklist and release date of her next album: Donda , arriving next July 24th . Shortly after dropping this bomb, the rapper decided to cancel his tweet.

Donda therefore replaces God’s Country and should consist of twenty tracks. In the project, we will find Wash Us In The Blood in collaboration with Travis Scott, the title track launched a few days ago and also New Body .

The story of this last song – in collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign – is quite troubled. Originally, it was recorded for Yandhi and then trashed along with the entire music project. Last fall, the Young Money rapper confirmed that he had recorded a different version for Jesus Is King , but even this never materialized. The song then ended up on the net becoming even viral on Tik Tok.

This new collection of unreleased tracks thus adds to the numerous projects that Kanye West has at stake: an animated feature film, a controversial presidential campaign, new clothing lines, Jesus Is King II with Dr. Dre and who knows what else.

July 24 is just a few days away and we will see if Donda , his new album, will truly arrive as announced . Was the elimination of the tweet purposely done to keep fans on the thorn? Let us know yours in the comments … let’s cross our fingers!