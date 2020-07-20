Katy Perry Responded to the Theory That She and Taylor Swift Are Cousins

[Ad_1]

There is a theory that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are part of the same family tree and the ” Smile ” singer has just commented on it!

While Katy Perry chatted with the English radio Capital FM , the host Sian Welby spoke to her about this research done by the fans, according to which she was the ninth cousin of her fellow singer .

With much irony, the 35-year-old replied: ” Well, let’s fight like cousins “, referring to the long feud with Tay Tay.

Then she said that for her it is only ” fan fiction “, but that she would be willing to test Taylor Swift to find out if they are really related : ” I have to ask her if it is true or if we should do a test together … It’s cool because you just have to spit in a tube . “

Waiting to see if Katy Perry and Taylor Swift will really take this test and tell us what the result will be, you can retrace how the feud between them had gone from the beginning to the peace made in 2019, in the video:

