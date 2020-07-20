Keanu Reeves Wrote a Comic

[Ad_1]



Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, known for starring in films such as Matrix , Bram Stoker’s Dracula , The Devil’s Advocate and John Wick , made the script for a comic. Entitled BRZRKR (which is pronounced “berzerker”) it is co-written by Matt Kindt ( Grass Kings , Mind MGMT ) for the designs of the Italian Alessandro Vitti ( Secret Warriors , Red Lantern ) and will be published by BOOM! Studios in 12 albums starting next October.

It is an action story starring a millennial warrior with the features of the actor, a half man half god (he is the son of the god of war), who goes in search of his origins. Set in our present, he sees the character embark on dangerous missions on behalf of the United States government in exchange for secrets and revelations about his identity.

Speaking of the comics to USA Today , Reeves said: “I had this image in the head of a boy who fought through the centuries because of his father’s compulsive violence, but with the pathos of a trapped man trying to understand himself.”

BOOM! Studios has a pre-emption agreement on their comics with Netflix, and it is conceivable that BRZRKR will become an audiovisual product in the future produced by the American streaming giant. At the moment, however, the actor did not want to express himself in this regard, limiting himself to saying that it would be nice to see a series taken from his story, even if it were not he who interpreted it.

Below are two pages of BRZRKR released in preview:

