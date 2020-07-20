Lindsay Lohan and the Cast Gathered for the Anniversary of the Film

Today, Monday 20 July, 22 years of trapped parents are celebrated !

Lindsay Lohan , Dennis Quaid and the original cast of the film for the whole 1998 Parent Trap family will meet today, Monday 20 July, announced director Nancy Meyers on her Instagram profile. The virtual reunion will be the first time that the cast of the film will meet since its release, which took place exactly 22 years ago.

Meyers, who directed the remake, wrote: “Sorry for the mini delay but the secret is now revealed! @katiecouric I took over the cast of Parents Trapped for the first time since we made our film. We had great fun. You will all see us tomorrow 20 July from 9 in the morning on @katiecouric’s Instagram account “ .