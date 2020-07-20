Lindsay Lohan and the Cast Gathered for the Anniversary of the Film

Lindsay Lohan , Dennis Quaid and the original cast of the film for the whole 1998 Parent Trap family will meet today, Monday 20 July, announced director Nancy Meyers on her Instagram profile. The virtual reunion will be the first time that the cast of the film will meet since its release, which took place exactly 22 years ago.
Meyers, who directed the remake, wrote: “Sorry for the mini delay but the secret is now revealed! @katiecouric I took over the cast of Parents Trapped for the first time since we made our film. We had great fun. You will all see us tomorrow 20 July from 9 in the morning on @katiecouric’s Instagram account “ .
Mean Girls: Lindsay Lohan is ready for the comedy sequel
Lindsay Lohan, who played both twins Annie and Hallie in the film, appears in the teaser trailer of the event along with Dennis Quaid, who played the father of the twins. Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter and Natasha Richardson will also take part in the reunion.
At a summer camp, two girls discover they are twins and decide to swap roles to get to know the parent they never had.
