Lost in Translation: Tonight on Iris the Film With Scarlett Johansson

Tonight at 21:00 it airs on Iris Lost in Translation, the film written and directed by Sofia Coppola, with Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray.

Bob Harris (Bill Murray) and Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson) are two Americans in Tokyo. Bob is a declining movie star and is in Tokyo shooting an advertisement for a brand of whiskey, while Charlotte is a young woman who trudges behind her tireless photographer husband. Struck both by insomnia, Bob and Charlotte meet one night by chance in the hotel bar where they stay, developing a very special dialogue and relationship.

Bill Murray with Scarlett Johansson in Lost in Translation – Love translated

Loved by critics and good commercial success, Lost in Translation – Translated love was nominated for four Academy Awards – best film, best actor for Bill Murray, best director for Sofia Coppola and best original screenplay – winning then for the excellent job of writing by Sofia Coppola. Scarlett Johansson won a BAFTA for best lead actress.