Nick Jonas’s “thoughtful” wishes to Priyanka Chopra and the other gossip of the weekend (On Monday 20 July 2020) «I could look you in the eye forever. I love you baby. You are the most caring and wonderful person I have ever met. ” To write it is Nick Jonas, 27, who, on the occasion of his wife’s 38th birthday, chooses to dedicate a special message to Priyanka Chopra. The couple, who got married in December 2018, are among the most solid in the star-system, very united despite the eleven years of difference.

Read on vanityfair

