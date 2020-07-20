Nick Jonas’s “Thoughtful” Wishes to Priyanka Chopra and the Other Gossip of the Weekend

By
Amanda
-
0
3
Gli auguri «premurosi» di Nick Jonas a Priyanka Chopra e gli altri gossip del weekend

Nick Jonas’s “thoughtful” wishes to Priyanka Chopra and the other gossip of the weekend (On Monday 20 July 2020) «I could look you in the eye forever. I love you baby. You are the most caring and wonderful person I have ever met. ” To write it is Nick Jonas, 27, who, on the occasion of his wife’s 38th birthday, chooses to dedicate a special message to Priyanka Chopra. The couple, who got married in December 2018, are among the most solid in the star-system, very united despite the eleven years of difference.

Read on vanityfair

 

twitterdavidefaraone : I find it incredible that in the midst of the economic crisis #Zingaretti is delighted to argue with us and all the reformists. A … – ricpuglisi : The greetings of John Paul II to the dictator Pinochet for his 50 years of marriage, sent to him with an aut letter … – MarvelNewsIT : His job is to protect our reality, so send a happy birthday to the our Benedic … – Beef82 : @sy_healthy It depends, if the person who wishes me wishes me very much that he made them I answer him, if he is … – filterseoknj : how nice the txtiny who wish soobin because he has become mc ??????????

Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Best wishes


READ MORE:  Angelina Jolie, the new target of Meghan Markle in Los Angeles
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here