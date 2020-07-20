Payments go online during the pandemic in India

India is finally seeing a huge rise in the use of online and digital transactions due to the coronavirus pandemic, something which was supposedly one of the aims of a shock demonetization of 86% of the currency by the government nearly four years ago. While that was a failed project, the ongoing crisis has managed to drive Indians to use digital payment platforms like never before.

Ordinary expenses like cab fares, grocery bills, electricity bills, and so on are being paid online nowadays rather than by cash. Data has shown that the value of payments on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which is a platform created by India’s largest banks in 2016 in the wake of demonetization, reached its highest level yet in June, as people have been advised to not use cash unless absolutely necessary, since the coronavirus can live on currency notes and coins, and thus they could be spreading the virus. Fund transfers between bank accounts, which had dropped massively in April as the lockdown took effect and economic activity came to half, have also seen a rebound. There are some estimates that the volume and scale of this digital adaptation would have taken five years in normal circumstances, but the current crisis has managed to achieve it in three weeks.

Digital payments had surged initially following demonetization, but they reverted to older levels as the level of the new currency notes in circulation began to increase. This current trend is more consumer-led, as people stay wary of personal interaction, rather than the earlier situation where the lack of currency notes made it almost mandatory to use digital payments. This has also led to renewed hopes for the safe online casinos in India, as more and more usage of digital payments will make people more comfortable with spending money online, which could be a good precursor of demand for such services.

India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, was aiming to increase digital transactions to 15% of India’s GDP by 2021. It was 10% last year. The growing access to cheap internet, as well as cheap smartphones, among Indians in rural and semi-urban areas is also contributing to this wave of digital transactions. The potential for such services in the country has led to the likes of Amazon and Google to invest and explore opportunities in India. Google already has an app, Google Pay, which has been in use in India for almost four years now, while Facebook-owned Whatsapp is trialing Whatsapp Pay in the country. Alibaba-backed PayTM remains the market leader for app-based digital transactions in India, with the rest of the competitors aiming to knock it off its perch by offering discounts and cashback to lure users, despite incurring heavy losses at the moment.

Surveys have shown that nearly 75% of Indian consumers have reported that they have increased their use of digital payments since lockdown was imposed. 78% expect to keep this level of usage for the next six months and beyond. These numbers are the highest among the 11 nations which were part of this survey and show that this trend is here to stay. However, even with all this growth, cash still remains king in the country. India has the second-highest volume of cash withdrawals from ATMs in the world, and the level of cash in the economy – 11.2% of GDP, is higher than that of most major economies. One reason for this is that even with the spread of cheap internet, only about a third of Indians have access to the internet, while 20% of the population do not have bank accounts, making online transactions impossible for them.`