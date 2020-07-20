Priyanka Chopra: 10 Things You Don’t Know About the Actress

[Ad_1]

Priyanka Chopra: her films and TV series

10. He has starred in numerous feature films. Since 2002 the actress has starred in several Bollywood productions, establishing herself as a talented interpreter and as the first to win five Filmfare Awards, considered the Indian Oscars, in five different categories. In 2017 she made her Hollywood debut thanks to the film Baywatch , with Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario . He then continued acting in the United States for the films A Kid Like Jake (2018), with Jim Parsons , and Is n’t it romantic? (2019), with Rebel Wilson . His next projects include We Can Be Heroes , with Pedro Pascal ,The Matrix 4, with Keanu Reeves.

9. He starred in a popular TV series. Since 2015, the actress has covered the role of the protagonist Alex Parrish in the spy series Quantico , made up of three seasons and aired until 2018. Thanks to this she was able to establish herself within the Hollywood industry, then continuing to play you in important roles. Currently the actress is working on a miniseries, entitled Citadel , of which, however, no details have been revealed neither relating to the cast nor to the plot.

8. He voiced well-known animated films. The actress made her debut as a voice actress for the animated film Disney Planes (2013), where she gives voice to the character of Ishani. It also became popular for being the voice, for the Indian version, of the Kaa snake in The Jungle Book (2016), by Jon Favreau , and Elsa in Frozen II – The Secret of Arendelle . Dubbing is an activity that Chopra has said it wants to continue in the future, finding it particularly stimulating.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

7. She is married to the well-known singer. In August 2018, the actress embarks on a relationship with singer and actor Nick Jonas , famous for being a member of the Jonas Brothers band . The two got married in December 2018, with a ceremony held at the Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur, according to Indian traditions. While not despising the media, the actress said she did not want her private life to become public, thus limiting the news about it.

6. They have no children. To date, the couple formed by the actress and singer has not yet had children, and the two have declared that they are not in a hurry about it. For now, in fact, their priority is not to have a child, but to focus on consolidating their careers. The Chopra, in fact, is currently divided between numerous American and Indian sets, and seems to have neither the time nor the intention to slow down the rhythm to give birth to a child.