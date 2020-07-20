Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland Promise Gifts to the Boy Who Saved His Sister From the Dog

Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland joined their cast mates “Avengers” by talking to 6-year-old Bridger Walker, who rescued his younger sister from an attacking dog on July 9th.

Bridger’s aunt, Nicole Noel Walker, first caught the attention of “Captain America” ​​actor Chris Evans with an Instagram post on July 12 in which he tagged several “Avengers” actors. Walker asked them to provide words of encouragement to Bridger, who suffered several head bites and claimed 90 points after protecting his younger sister.

Since then, Walker has documented every conversation between celebrities and Bridger via social media. Walker shared on July 16 that Evans had sent Bridger a video message in which he promised to give him an authentic Captain America shield, and now Downey Jr. and Holland have followed suit.

In a video message to Bridger, Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man, attempted to give Evans a gift.

“Bridger, you’re a rock star,” said Downey Jr. “I hear [Captain America] sent a shield your way. I will do better, you will call me for your next birthday. I have something special for you. “

“Spider-Man” star Tom Holland jumped on a video call with Bridger, who dressed in Spidey’s full suit.

“I mean you’re so brave, man,” said Holland. “We are all so proud of you and your little sister is so lucky to have someone like you.”

Holland then invited Bridger to come to the set during the filming of the next “Spider-Man” movie.

“We will shoot” Spider-Man 3 “and if you ever want to come to the set and go out and see the Spider-Man suit up close, you are always welcome,” said Holland.

Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Robbie Amell and Grant Gustin also commented on Walker’s original post, praising Bridger’s courage and calling him a true superhero.

“The people who put the wealthy beings of others in front of them are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I respect and truly admire your courage and your heart, “wrote Ruffalo. “True courage is not about dominating people or fighting people or walking like a tough guy. The real courage is to know what is right to do and do it even when it could somehow hurt you. You’re more of a man than many, many I’ve seen or known. “