So Johnny Depp Squandered $ 750 Million

«Wino forever». Drunk forever. Johnny Depp’s most famous tattoo , Hollywood’s impossible handsome actor , now seems to take on a mocking tone. From the aftermath of the mistreatment trial he is facing after the accusations of ex-wife Amber Heard, many curious details have emerged. In particular, the actor born in 1963 would have spent $ 30,000 a month on wine for years. An “investment” justified himself, explaining that he had squandered a total of $ 750 million, or almost all of his earnings since the beginning of 2000. For example, he spent $ 3.5 million on a private island with six beaches in the Tahitian waters and 75 million for an unknown number of real estate properties including apartments in Los Angeles, farms in Kentucky and held in the French countryside then resold to settle the debts.

Some former advisors to the actor, the same ones that Depp now accuses of mismanaging his assets by not paying taxes for 16 years, claim that throughout 2017 Depp would have spent $ 2 million a month on artwork ( Warhol , Basquiat and Modigliani ), cars, small luxury items and furnishings. A good 7 thousand dollars for example, the ex captain Jack Sparrow of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, he would have paid out only for a very ordinary sofa that his daughter Lily Rose had seen in a TV series. Mad expenses that seem to have dragged the actor into a sort of complacency circle that suggests a compulsive buying syndrome. A real disease that, although little is said about it because it is not yet officially defined, already afflicts millions of people around the world. «Modernly it is classified among the new addictions – explains the psychologist and psychotherapist Stefano Lagona – a diagnostic category still in definition. But surely it is a pathology which, moreover, with the available technologies, and now also with the lockdown, affects an increasing number of people ». In particular, in Italy,

Ordinary people who, as explained by Roberto Pani, a Bolognese psychotherapist who was among the first to deal with the topic in the Peninsula, “often experience situations of considerable instability for reasons that it may be impossible to identify. Buying often expensive items makes them feel alive ». Purchasing becomes a form of “self-satisfaction which generates a sense of euphoria and free of endorphins”. A momentary pleasure that immediately gives way to anguish and a sense of guilt which, however, in order to be appeased, “lead to return to the shop and spend 3 or 4 times more – says Pani – It is the way these people find to not give value to the purchase made previously “. The incidence of the phenomenon, however, “seems to increase worryingly”, worsening in its digital extension. “Online you lose physical contact with money – says Lagona – and above all, by staying behind a screen, you can escape the gaze of others by experiencing your own discomfort in intimacy and ending in a spiral difficult to overcome”. Although there are still no more recent official data, the lockdown has brought a large portion of the population closer to digital shopping. “From an economic point of view it is undoubtedly interesting – concludes the expert – from the health one, however, it could create major long-term problems”. the lockdown brought a large portion of the population closer to digital shopping. “From an economic point of view it is undoubtedly interesting – concludes the expert – from the health one, however, it could create major long-term problems”. the lockdown brought a large portion of the population closer to digital shopping. “From an economic point of view it is undoubtedly interesting – concludes the expert – from the health one, however, it could create major long-term problems”.

