Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Reveals When Filming Might End

Over the past week, Tom Holland has used his official Instagram profile to let people know that the production of the troubled Uncharted is finally ready to go. In any case, fans of the young actor want to know when the shooting of the other franchise that sees him involved, that of Spider-Man, will start, since the shooting of the announced Spider-Man 3 (still without an official title) were blocked due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As reported by SuperHeroHype, Holland recently appeared in a video published on his father’s Patreon, the English comedian Dominic Holland. Apparently, Holland will have to end his commitments with Uncharted before he can return to work for the MCU. “After Uncharted is over, we will be finishing Spider-Man in February next year,” said the actor. “Two promotional tours, perhaps together, which should take six weeks of work.” From Holland’s words, it’s easy to speculate that filming for Spider-Man 3 is expected to start this fall.

Marvel had plans to start filming Spider-Man 3 this month in Atlanta. Unfortunately, the Coronavirus pandemic made it impossible, with Georgia remaining one of the states most affected by the emergency. In addition, the studio has not yet announced new castings, so to date we still do not know who the new characters will appear in the film. So far, all we know is that the sequel will reunite Holland with director Jon Watts and co-star Zendaya , who will return as MJ.

What do we know about Spider-Man 3?

In Spider-Man 3 is known very little, although the most credited theory is that the sympathetic spiderman will be forced to flee after being framed for the murder of Mysterio (and with the character of Kraven the Hunter would be on his tracks). Of course, only time will be able to give us more details on the plot, but apparently the third film should catapult our Spidey into an adventure very different from the previous ones …

Tom Holland joined the MCU as Peter Parker in 2016: he has since become a key superhero within the franchise. Not only has he appeared in three films dedicated to the Avengers of Marvel, but also in two standalone ones: Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home . Last summer, a new agreement signed between Marvel and Sony allowed the Spider-Man character to remain in the MCU for yet another film dedicated to him – the announced Spider-Man 3 – and for another film in which we will find him alongside the other heroes of the MCU .