Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and the Revelations About Their Entanglement

A few days have passed since one of the most difficult chats that Will Smith has ever had to face yet the network seems to not have enough of it yet.

By now we know it, from Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “red table” new and shocking revelations can come at any moment .

The episode in which the golden couple from Hollywood decided to face a courageous discussion on a very private topic is now a week ago: the betrayal analyzed several times also by us who have you, among other things, explained whether it is appropriate or not to confess adultery.

In a move that knows a lot about marketing, the two actors decided to discuss publicly, during an episode of the famous show Red Table Talk conducted by Jada Pinkett-Smith , on some indiscretions that had been released by rapper August Alsina regarding the state of wedding of the couple.

Indiscretions that spoke of a real relationship born between Jada (48 years) and August (27 years) with the blessing of Will while, in a moment of need, the young rapper was staying at the couple’s house.

These statements, repeatedly denied by the spouses Smith, however, were confirmed during the open-hearted chat that the two decided to support in front of an impressive number of spectators (more than fifteen million in the first twenty-four hours of airing only).

Will Smith: “An involvement? A relationship!”

The conversation didn’t go as smooth as oil and Jada’s revelations sparked the irony of the network.

To Will’s request to speak the truth out loud, Jada replied: “Yes, I got involved with August.” Her husband quickly corrected her, saying, “An involvement? A relationship ! “.

Jada’s revelations have indeed confirmed that the “escapade” was not such; Jada and August had a real relationship , although it occurred in a moment of consensual separation between the two spouses.

The confirmation must not have pleased Will, who in the previous days had also had to deny the rapper’s statements about having given his blessing to the extra-marital relationship.

The palpable embarrassment between the two and the difficulty of this conversation helped to bounce it everywhere on the web, where on all the major social networks there are already millions of jokes and parodies.

To worsen the situation and the concern of the fans were also the downcast aspect of Will during the episode and the final joke (considered by many to be in bad taste) with which the two swore a ” bad marriage forever ” (” bad marriage for life “) paraphrasing the title of the third and final chapter of the successful film saga” Bad Boys “.

In short, the comments and analyzes were wasted but together with the criticisms and the teasing many voices were raised to defend the candor and sincerity of the two actors.

There were also many positive opinions that argue that now that all the cards are face up and the two have spoken to each other sincerely, their twenty-year marriage (for the anniversary of which we still remember the moving dedication of Will Smith to his wife) has become and will remain stronger than ever.