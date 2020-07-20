Zac Efron, the Actor’s Sexy and Exotic Sauna in the Netflix Video

[Ad_1]

Zac Efron sexy and muscular in the Netflix video in which he undergoes a bizarre sauna and other curious exotic treatments: it is a scene from the Zac Efron series with his feet on the ground.

Forget the High School Musical teenager, today Zac Efron has changed a lot in physical appearance and surprises even those who previously did not find him particularly attractive or fascinating. In the new video posted by Netflix , the sexy Zac – all muscle, testosterone and sweat – undergoes a bizarre sauna and other beneficial treatments.

It is a clip by Zac Efron: with his feet on the ground, where the actor makes a stop in different places to be (re) discovered, including Sardinia. In this video, however, Zac takes a shower “to clean and open the pores of the skin”, then is subjected to a somewhat artisanal sauna and literally “wrapped” in a large black bag that holds the steam rising from a large pot in which leaves were boiled. “Do I have a safe word?” Zac asks before being wrapped, even if it was a bondage session. When he is finally released, Zac is all sweaty and a little dazed by the heat.

But it does not end here, after the steam treatment, Zac Efron is made to stretch – always half naked – while a man blows smoke on his chest. Even the man with whom he shares this Netflix-branded television journey undergoes a strange steam treatment. What will be the benefits of these practices? We just have to look at Zac Efron: with our feet on the ground to find out.

Together with the Wellness expert Darin Olien Zac Efron he made an ecological trip around the world from Peru to France, from Italy to Iceland and Puerto Rico to discover different cultures and lifestyles. Down to earth Zac Efron has been streaming on Netflix on July 10.