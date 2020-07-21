A Series to Make Us Fall Asleep Together With Keanu Reeves – The print

Fall asleep with Keanu Reeves. The actor, together with Nicole Kidman and other Hollywood “nomones”, will lend the voice to a new series that, with hypnotic music and relaxing narratives, will reconcile the sleep of the spectators making them collapse – this is hope – in front of the TV. The project will be carried out by HBO Max and is based on the beloved app to relax Calm. Application that is also used by those who do meditation at a certain level, and which uses guided sessions, breath visualization exercises, a wide selection of ambient music as well as stories that are narrated by famous voices, including the actor Game of Thrones Jerome Flynn and singer Harry Styles (who is also among Calm’s funders). Series A World of Calm, in total ten episodes of 30 minutes each, it will maintain the exact same style for which the app has become popular for «transporting the viewer in the middle of tranquility, through music, films and narrations scientifically designed to naturally calm body and mind». In addition there will be rumors of a string of stars, as well as Reeves and Kidman: Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy have already said yes to the television project, for which however there is no one more release date. “A timely antidote to our modern lives that will accompany users on an immersive and visual journey to another world,” the official description of the Hbo program. Never as today, with a looming global pandemic, could it be a success. movies and narrations scientifically designed to naturally calm body and mind ». In addition there will be rumors of a string of stars, as well as Reeves and Kidman: Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy have already said yes to the television project, for which however there is no one more release date. “A timely antidote to our modern lives that will accompany users on an immersive and visual journey to another world,” the official description of the Hbo program. Never as today, with a looming global pandemic, could it be a success. movies and narrations scientifically designed to naturally calm body and mind ». In addition there will be rumors of a string of stars, as well as Reeves and Kidman: Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy have already said yes to the television project, for which however there is no one more release date. “A timely antidote to our modern lives that will accompany users on an immersive and visual journey to another world,” the official description of the Hbo program. Never as today, with a looming global pandemic, could it be a success. Cillian Murphy have already said yes to the TV project, so however there is no release date yet. “A timely antidote to our modern lives that will accompany users on an immersive and visual journey to another world,” the official description of the Hbo program. Never as today, with a looming global pandemic, could it be a success. Cillian Murphy have already said yes to the TV project, so however there is no release date yet. “A timely antidote to our modern lives that will accompany users on an immersive and visual journey to another world,” the official description of the Hbo program. Never as today, with a looming global pandemic, could it be a success.