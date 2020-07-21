A Summer at Ariston: “Dead Man” Arrives With Johnny Depp

20.07.2020 – 11.00 – The arthouse hall of the Ariston cinema, in viale Romolo Gessi 14 in Trieste, managed by La Cappella Underground , continues the programming of the “ARISTON ESTATE” review with a calendar featuring the best titles of the last film season, classics and cult movies, first visions, previews, documentaries and films in original version.

Monday, July 20, previewed, in the new restored edition distributed in Italy by Movies Inspired, the cult movie “DEAD MAN” (USA, 1995, 121 ′, original subtitled version) by Jim Jarmusch , western in black and white with protagonistJohnny Depp and music by Neil Young.

William Blake , a young man from Cleveland , arrives at Machine , a bleak and sinister village, where he was hired as an accountant. But a wacky local boss, John Dickinson, believing the arrival to be late , chases him away by pointing his rifle at him. A prostitute who leaves a room hosts William at her house: here comes the lover Charlie , the boss’s son, who kills her and then shoots William Blake, seriously injuring him in the chest, but being killed.

Dickinson places a large bounty on the head of the “forestierio” , hiring three figures who put themselves on his tracks: the grim Cole Wilson; the young Johnny Pickett and Salli Jenko . In the dense and immense bush, the unfortunate accountant is found by “Nobody” , a fat and wise Indian, who feeds him, treats him best with herbs and takes him with him.

In a few hours Blake is already in full swing: the Indian gives him thoughts of ancient wisdom, tracing his mysterious signs in the air.

