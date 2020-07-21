Amber Heard Against Johnny Depp: «He Threatened Several Times to Kill Me»

Johnny Depp has repeatedly threatened to kill me. This was stated by actress Amber Heard , the ex-wife of the 57-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star , in a 39-page written declaration handed over to the London High Court where the trial for the plaintiff’s lawsuit against British tabloid Sun (the editor of News Group Newspapers, and executive director Dan Woottonche) who had called him a female hitter. The legal proceedings of one of the worst divorces in Hollywood is thus enriched with disturbing new details on the married life of the two stars. Depp and his “monster”, like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

Amber Heard’s statements are shocking: Some incidents were so serious that I feared being killed intentionally or just because, having lost control, he had gone too far. He explicitly threatened to kill me many times, especially at the end of our relationship , said the 34-year-old actress, as reported in the Daily Mail . Depp would have been obsessed with his wife’s physical appearance and would have sexist insults at her when he wore some clothes. Physical abuse included punches, slaps, kicks, headshots and suffocation. He pulled my hair pushing me to the groundand threw me at objects, especially glass of bottles. After episodes of this type, again according to the story of Heard, Depp returned to himself blaming his actions for an alter ego , a kind of other person created by his fantasy that he called the monster.

Exchange of accusations Cream-colored blouse, sorry skirt and a long braid of hair resting on one shoulder, Amber Heard in the courtroom told the judges that, during the period of physical and verbal abuse, at the end of their relationship, she felt like a frightened hostage. Depp, for his part, accused the ex-wife of having had relationships with actors who had been his partners on the set, such as Leonardo Di Caprio, Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton , Channing Tatum.