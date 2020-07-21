Amina Muaddi, Rihanna and the Collection for Fenty

Talented collaborations for Fenty: Amina Muaddi

14 months ago, Robyn Rihanna Fenty launched her namesake fashion house in collaboration with LVMH and, since then, has quickly established a kind of collective spirit. Far from being the One-Woman Show, as one would have expected from a nine-time Grammy-winning artist, Rihanna is the CEO and creative director of Fenty, but alongside her we find the assistant creative director Jahleel Weaver, who Rihanna describes it as her “right arm”.

In the constant flow of creative minds that share the scene, we also find the ex-student of Fashion East, A Sai Ta of Asai, who collaborated with Fenty in December on a collection consisting of 24 items; Marco Panconesi, who was chosen as a jewelry consultant, and Kwame Brathwaite – a prominent figure in the New York movement of the 1950s and 1960s, ‘Black is beautiful’ – whose photographs were published alongside the official images of the debut collection .

Now, shoe designer Amina Muaddi joins the group.

Instead of showing seasonal collections twice a year, Fenty prefers to launch capsule collections, often with very little notice – not much different from his eighth Anti album (anticipated on Twitter in 2016, the same week he came out) or his illustrated autobiography Rihanna: Fenty x Phaidon , crashed on our tables last October.

An image of the Fenty campaign with the shoes created by Amina Muaddi. © Courtesy Fenty

Involving Muaddi to design the shoe capsule is something Weaver described as “a natural decision”. In addition to the fact that Rihanna regularly wears Muaddi shoes, Weaver says: “In addition to her obvious talent, Amina has a fantastic aesthetic and perspective, and perfectly embodies the values ​​of the Fenty brand. Like Rihanna, she is a modern woman who creates for modern women. “

Muaddi’s shoes are the favorites of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid – immediately recognizable by their wide and geometric heels – they are probably the most popular shoes on Instagram. On the occasion of the Fenty debut on 15 July, Muaddi exchanged a chat with Vogue to talk about what it is like to work with Rihanna and Weaver and to give us a preview of the collection.

Rihanna has always worn your creations and you are now part of the creative community of Fenty. How has your relationship evolved?

“In a very natural way. Obviously I love Rihanna, both for her music and her talent, but also for her iconic style. I admire her very much. When he launched Fenty, I was so happy to see the collection and he sent me a lot of clothes. Ri has always worn my shoes and I dress Fenty. We supported each other; we have a mutual esteem for the other’s work. When the deputy creative director of Fenty Jahleel asked me to become part of their project I answered yes, of course. “

A sketch of Amina Muaddi’s sandals for Fenty Tell us about the differences between working for Fenty and collaborating with the French couturier Alexandre Vauthier for your brand?

“Each fashion house has different codes. I am used to working on large collections – generally at least 100 pairs per season for both my brand and Alexandre Vauthier. For Fenty I only had to make four styles. I felt under pressure because I think they will attract a lot of attention.

“I also had to take Fenty’s sales and marketing strategies into consideration. Since these are products with the ‘see now – buy now’ formula sold directly to consumers exclusively through their e-commerce platform, I could not show them to the buyers to receive feedback as I usually do. The process is to see the sample, validate it with the team, make sure everything is in order and go directly to production, and this scared me a little. But I was free to express myself as I wanted and that made me happy. “

The thin and tapered heel made for Fenty denotes a clear detachment from your unforgettable geometric designs.

“Yes, I wanted to make something completely different – four styles that I felt would be easy to put on and fully reflect the Fenty DNA, but I also wanted them to be strong and unique. I always keep the feminine aesthetic that characterizes my work. For Fenty, I wanted to create something with an industrial feeling, reminiscent of columns and buildings. Jahleel also had many calls. It’s a summer capsule, so I knew I wasn’t going to make boots. “

What was on your mood board?

“Jahleel and I were in London in October 2019 around the same time, so we went to the Frieze Art Fair together. We both loved these gigantic Ruby Sterling paintings, which we added to the collection along with other works and color references, photographs, and a tapestry by the textile artist Diedrick Brackens with which Jahleel had fallen in love. “

Were there any particularly memorable moments during the making of this collection?

“With Jahleel there are several, but I have to censor them because we are linked by a deep friendship and we joke all the time. Rihanna is so friendly and open to ideas – that’s what struck me most about her. He is always available to experiment with new things and is not afraid to take risks. Re tests the products and tests them on herself – it’s great to see that she cares about how it feels to wear them. ”

“One thing that made us laugh a lot was to try to convince Rihanna to make the green thong sandals, so I took the sketch and started coloring it. Rihanna exclaimed: ‘Wow, she’s really confident in designing this fucking shoe!’ It was a really fun atmosphere. ”