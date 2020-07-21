Bill & Ted 3, the New Film With Keanu Reeves Starring in the New Issue of Total Film

The highly anticipated Bill & Ted Face the Music , third chapter of the comedy saga directed by Dean Parisot and written by Ed Solomon starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the role of the titular heroes, has earned the cover of the new issue of Total Film, than adding a new image and a movie book .

Bill & Ted Face the Music will see our grown heroes become middle-aged men with daughters: but their mission, in addition to trying to enter the world of rock music, will be to save the world from an atrocious fate. The film, one of the most anticipated of the year thanks to the growing popularity of the Matrix star , will be released in American theaters on August 21, 2020.

Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Kid Cudi will also be part of the cast of the film : Weaving will be Bill’s daughter, Thea, while Lundy-Paine will play the role of Billie, Ted’s daughter.

Bill and Ted Face the Music will be released in American theaters on August 21, 2020, while there is still no official release for the Italian market.

