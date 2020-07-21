Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Get Married: Indiscretion

Apparently Chris Martin is about to get married for the second time. After the divorce with Gwyneth Paltrow , the Colplay leader started a relationship with the “Fifty Shades of Gray” actress Dakota Johnson about three years ago and the two seem to be serious.

To give the rumor was The Sun . According to the British tabloid, the couple spent the entire lockdown period together and their relationship strengthened. Now it seems that the singer has bought the ring to officially make her the marriage proposal. “Chris and Dakota are having a great summer and cementing their relationship.” – The Sun reads – “They have had ups and downs in the past and although Chris feared that their goals were different, Dakota is super happy and is ready for the big step. Chris bought her a ring that clearly shows which be it your intent, no one would be surprised if they announced their wedding soon. “

At the moment the two did not want to comment on the gossip. Will they really get married? We will keep you posted.