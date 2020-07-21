Climate, Greta Thunberg’s Prize for Saving the Indians

A million euros to save the Indians. This is what Greta Thunberg will donate to organizations that fight on the front lines for a more sustainable world through her Foundation. This is an impressive figure, “more than I could have ever imagined”, explains the teenager who became famous on five continents for her strike against global warming by telling what she decided to do with the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity just received in a video seen about 950 thousand times on Instagram in four hours.

The indigenous people of the Amazon, one of the areas most affected by the effects of global warming also linked to deforestation, will receive the donation, with two first tranches of € 100,000, which will receive medical aid to deal with the Covid emergency19 (via Sos Amazzonia) and support to ensure that ecocide is recognized as an international crime (with Stop Ecocide Foundation).





It is in the “South of the world” that Greta Thunberg will allocate the proceeds of the recognition for which she was selected among 136 candidates in 46 countries by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, a Portuguese philanthropic organization that every year dedicates the prize to people and groups whose contribution is aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change and the impact of man on the environment.





The praise of Jorge Sampaio went to the champion of the struggle for sustainability, president of the jury and former president of Portugal, who called her “one of the most extraordinary figures of our day” for her ability to mobilize younger generations for the climate. Last Friday Greta celebrated the hundredth week of protests with a solitary vigil in front of the Stockholm Parliament, where in 2018 she had started her strike from the school which inspired millions of young people around the world. And even though the Fridays for Future protest migrated online because of the pandemic, efforts to keep attention high continue to fuel the protest which also makes use of the support of climate experts and scientists to force politics to take concrete action. against global warming.





Just today Greta launched a new appeal on Twitter to EU leaders who “are now meeting in Brussels to decide our future” to take into account the increase in global emissions. Because “if emissions do not decrease, the carbon budget” at our disposal to remain below the threshold “of 1.5 degrees centigrade will be used in eight years”.