EU, on 27/6 Fundraising for Vaccine With Coldplay and Shakira

BRUSSELS – The campaign for the coronavirus vaccine launched by the EU Commission on May 28 will end with a new fundraiser and a concert on June 27. Among the artists who will perform in the live broadcast by the major world televisions are Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber. The event, hosted by President Ursula von der Leyen, will also see the appearances of Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Olivia Colman.