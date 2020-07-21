Greta Thunberg Also Intervenes on Twitter Asking for Attention to the Climate

BRUSSELS – The omnipresent Greta Thunberg also joins an already tense and complicated summit, who, after the pause in the lockdown in which she was fortunately silent, launched an appeal on Twitter to EU leaders who “are meeting now in Brussels to decide our future to take into account the increase in global emissions. The Swedish activist has released a video on climate change which warns that “if the emissions do not decrease, the carbon budget available to us to stay below the 1.5 degrees centigrade threshold will be used in eight years”.

