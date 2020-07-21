Calouste Gulbenkian, a businessman and philanthropist, is considered the first person to exploit Iraqi oil and make Middle Eastern oil wealth available to the West. At the end of his life he was known as one of the wealthiest people in the world.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg received the Gulbenkian first prize for humanity. The award-winning seventeen-year-old climate policewoman was chosen from 136 nominees (79 organizations and 57 personalities) from 46 different countries.

The great jurist Jorge Sampaio underlined the broad consensus of this choice and underlined that the way in which Greta Thunberg mobilized the younger generations for the cause of climate change and her tenacious struggle make her “one of the most extraordinary figures of the our days. ” Sampaio also stressed his “pedagogical” role and his “leadership”.

The Grand Jury underlined Thunberg’s “charismatic and stimulating personality”, combined with the strength of his “singular and distressing message capable of arousing disparate feelings” and his “ability to make a difference” in the fight against climate change.

Greta Thunberg said she was “extremely honored” to receive the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity and pledged to donate the € 1 million cash prize to charity projects that strive for a sustainable world “as quickly as possible” , citing “the climatic emergency”.

According to her, the money will be split between projects to support people facing the greatest difficulties, especially in the southern hemisphere. Among others, the SOS Amazonia campaign, led by Fridays For Future Brazil to face COVID-19 in the Amazon, and the Stop Ecocide Foundation will each receive € 100,000.

Isabel Mota, president of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, stressed that the Thunberg Prize underscored her commitment to urgent climate action, promoting stronger and better prepared communities for future global changes.

Seventeen-year-old Greta Thunberg became famous thanks to her solo protests against climate change caused by man in front of the Swedish Parliament and has since become a favorite in the media, celebrated as a climate guru, winning numerous awards and prizes in the process.

At his early age, he is enjoying unprecedented influence, teaching the powers that relate to their failure to deal with climate change. She received the “Person of the Year” title from Time magazine in 2019 and was nominated twice for the Nobel Peace Prize.