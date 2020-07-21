Greta Thunberg Writes to European Leaders in the Council: “Betray Young People by Continuing to Ignore the Climate Crisis”

Stop pretending that we can solve the climate and ecological crisis without treating it as a crisis. Once again the young environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaks clearly, and writes a letter to the European leaders, engaged in these difficult hours in the difficult European Council for the Recovery Fund. #FaceTheClimateEmergency is the hashtag with which Thunberg has spread the initiative on social networks inviting everyone to take part.

It’s time to #FaceTheClimateEmergency This is our open letter and demands to global leaders, signed by thousands of activists, scientists, representatives of civil society influencers.

We’ll keep collecting signatures and urge everyone to sign & share

->https://t.co/jq0Pwp5KZc pic.twitter.com/fNVhoTXUOj — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 16, 2020

The text, originally signed by three other very young environmental activists, Luisa Neubauer, Anuna de Wever van der Heyden and Adélaïde Charlier, all aged between 17 and 24, lists the essential steps that the world still needs “to avoid disaster climatic and ecological ».

In reference to the last months in which the Covid-19 pandemic has hit people all over the planet, the letter to European leaders is a warning not to wait any longer. “Now it is clearer than ever that the climate crisis has never been treated as a crisis, neither by politicians, by the media, by companies, nor by finance”, the letter reads.

One of the European Union’s commitments regarding the environment is the zero emission of coal by 2050. A deadline that for Greta Thunberg translates into a real yield: «A goal that is based on a carbon balance that offers only a 50% probability of limiting global warming below 1.5 ° C “.

Not enough for over 70 thousand people in 50 different countries who have already signed the letter. Among the names also those of Malala Yousafzai, activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Roger Waters, Ludovico Einaudi, Joaquin Phoenix, Nadia Murad, Nobel Peace Prize and human rights activist.

In the hours when the European Council cannot find an agreement to provide the post-Covid economic and social system with a possible and concrete restart, Thunberg refers precisely to the “Next Generation Eu” financing plan: “Talking about an investment program” Next Generation Eu “while continuing to ignore the climate crisis, and the complete scientific framework, is a betrayal for all the next generations”, he writes.