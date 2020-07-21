Hell of Stardom

After flowers and honors, Oscars and lollipop covers, after rivers of ink spilled, after fiery enthusiasms, is it really possible to descend into the hell of celebrity, end up before the time down from the career and turn into a human waste? It will also be “a projection of the collective imagination”, but when the devil created celebrity he did not really think of setting in motion the most destructive drug and the darkest and most unfathomable social phenomenon. Especially cannibalesco. Because it is typical of the star-system to be omnivorous: everything that concerns its characters belongs to it, everything is part of its scene and its myth.

Johnny Depp is not a toxic-piggy anomaly of the showbiz but yet another “made in Hollywood” product, heir to the sordid tradition that sees the stars of cinema ruin . Here is the legendary Edward Scissorhands banged at 57 in a London court to become the protagonist of his most pulp and horror film. Some sequences. He beat his wife, the actress Ambert Heard, and with the shards of a bottle of vodka he takes a finger: with the blood that gushes smeared all the walls of the house, also drawing a member of the Rocco Siffredi.

Branded Amber as a "50 cent stripper", Depp tries to smother her against a ping-pong table, then against a refrigerator; then he changes the appliance and strategy and the judge admits that he has tried to cook his wife's dog in the microwave. But the climax of the show comes with the discovery of Amber's ménage à trois with Cara Delevingne and billionaire Elon Musk: Depp calls Tesla's founder, "Mollusk". In a series of messages sent in August 2016 to Christian Carino, the ex-boyfriend of Lady Gaga, Depp simply threatens to emasculate him: then Depp raves in a whatsapp to a friend: «Let's burn the witch», he writes together with other ignominies . What horrified those present in the courtroom was above all the story of what Amber Heard had done against her ex-husband, guilty of arriving late at the actress' 30th birthday party: "He defecated our bed and then blamed our dog." The process, a Netflix mejo and Amazon Prime put together, continues, but the end has already come for the one who in Generation X became the greatest icon of Hollywood in the company of Brad Pitt. But Johnny was a special "pin-up", a teenage heartbreaker, of course, but of a different charm; a reluctant "poster boy" who, through the choice of his films, has revolutionized the representation of masculinity.

He turned down hits like Speed and Interview with the Vampire , preferring to shoot the pulpit Ed Wood by Tim Burton and the man-child horror tale with blades instead of fingers in Edward Scissorhands. Once he decided to become “Hollywood star”, Depp horrified Disney executives playing the pirate Jack Sparrow as a cursed Keith Richards. Despite the constant burps, the film achieved colossal success. But Johnny Depp who dressed as Jack Sparrow and visited children’s hospitals, never for publicity but because his daughter was almost dead when she was a child, left behind a glass of vodka. When you are 23, you can be angry, you can be a drug addict, a drunk and you can be sexy. But when you are older, it becomes grotesque. Here, Johnny Depp had two solutions: die young as James Dean or grow old as Al Pacino, do not become a bad version of Elvis Presley.