Jennifer Aniston and the Story With Brad Pitt: «The Media Create Fake Images»

[Ad_1]

One of the Friends stars , Jennifer Aniston, once again tells her version of the facts about the life of a couple with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The two actors were together from 2000 to 2005, and in those years they were painted as the perfect couple; a flawless relationship where love really seemed to triumph over every obstacle. But how much was there? (here is an anecdote about his engagement ring)

Jennifer Aniston tells herself, guest of Oprah Winfrey, denying many of the beliefs that the media have fueled over these years. The Friends actress declares that they were not so different from all the other couples who live their love story, and that it was the media that created the misunderstanding, distorting reality.

The media do nothing but create fake and fictitious images, it also happened with our wedding. The press can only show what happens on the red carpet, not what people experience every day of their lives.

And real life, as we well know, is far from a fairy tale. Jennifer Aniston raised the dose several times during the interview, saying that “we are only human beings” and that their feelings, pains and private life are not so different from any person’s. The hugs, smiles and interviews in which the actress called herself happy in those years were only the appearance of a much more complex relationship, like that of all of us.

any belief that it was a perfect marriage between me and Brad is far from reality

This time, Jennifer Aniston seemed really intent on wanting to take apart the fable that many fans had made of her marriage to Brad Pitt. With these transparent and direct words, he puts a point on this frame, in his view, which lasted too long.

The perfect marriage does not exist, and we hope that both actors are now truly happy.