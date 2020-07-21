Jenny From the Block, Jennifer Lopez’s Membership Claim

If we were in Sarabanda , “we would guess it with two”. Because Jenny From The Block is one of those songs that gets you in the head at first listen and that you recognize from the first bars even after years, in this case 18, to be precise. In the midst of a planetary success and continuously growing, with this song the diva Jennifer Lopez wants to make things clear: I don’t forget my roots, I am always Jenny from the Bronx .

This is me… Then

Jennifer Lopez’s first two albums , On the 6 (1999) and J.Lo (2001), were immediately a resounding success, making her a star on the world scene that manages to hit the box office, with its various tests as an actress, both in the recording field, with millions of records sold.

The third work entitled This is Me … Then was released in 2002. To date it has sold more than seven million copies and is being driven, in fact, by the single Jenny From The Block . All I Have, I’m Glad and Baby I Love You will follow .

Jenny From The Block

The single, an old school hip hop song, takes advantage of the features of rappers Styles P and Jadakiss and immediately leaps to first place in Argentina and Canada , also remaining for weeks in the Top Ten of most countries where it is released .

The video, presented in world preview on Mtv Making The Video , is directed by Francis Lawrence and sees the participation of Lopez ‘s boyfriend at that time, Ben Affleck . The two are filmed all the time as if they were paparazzi in their most intimate situations of daily life, to give an idea of ​​how much their relationship is advertised and targeted at that moment.

The meaning of the passage

In 2002, 33-year-old Jennifer Lopez already has participation in fifteen films and millions of records sold around the world. His life has changed radically since he lived with his family in the Bronx and they struggled to move forward. With this piece J intends to underline all the hard work that has cost her to get where she is now and above all the fact that she has never forgotten her roots, towards which she feels a strong sense of belonging and which represent great for her. reason for pride.

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that I got

I’m still, I’m still Jenny from the block

Used to have a little, now I have a lot

No matter where I go, I know where I came from (from the Bronx!)

Don’t be confused by the precious stones I have on me I

am still, still Jenny from the neighborhood

I had little, now I have a lot

No matter where I go, I know where I come from (from the Bronx!)

The song also raised some controversy on the part of those who read us about hypocrisy. What is certain is that Lopez has never stopped sweating and struggling to improve and reach one goal after another. And today, at 51, she is a radiant woman who still has a lot of fun with her job and who continues to dictate the way for generations of young women who want to pursue a career in show business.