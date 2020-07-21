Johnny Depp Accused Amber Heard of Cheating on Him With Leonardo Dicaprio and Channing Tatum

Amber Heard , during today’s court hearing, revealed that her ex-husband Johnny Depp ‘s accused of betraying him with the actors he worked with on the set, including Channing Tatum and Leonardo DiCaprio .

The alleged infidelities caused a lot of tension in the couple’s life and even involved the actors with whom he simply auditioned.

The actress explained before the judge that Johnny Depp was very jealous and considered every actor who worked with her on the set a “sexual threat”. The Aquaman star said: ” He accused me of having love affairs with each of my co-stars, film after film: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum, also female colleagues like Kelli Garner “.

Amber Heard claims that the ex-husband was convinced that he had betrayed him even with the actors with whom he had simply auditioned, including Leonardo DiCaprio: “He tormented me about this, especially when he was drunk or had taken drugs, and he had derogatory nicknames for each of my colleagues whom he considered a threat. For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘headwig’, Channing Tatum was ‘potato head’ and ‘Jim Escrescue Sturgess’ . ”

In some messages, moreover, Johnny Depp made fun of Amber Heard writing to his agent that he had a relationship with ‘Mollusk’ , probably the way he talked about Elon Musk.

Amber then explained that the ex-spouse repeated that he had spoken to people ‘who knew everything’ about his alleged extramarital affairs.

Johnny also claimed to know the details of the romantic scenes he had to play on the set and often got angry talking about the sex scenes: ” He even got copies of the scripts that I was considering, without asking, to be able to check them. His rules have become more and more ironic over the years during which we have been together with regard to the nude scenes that he considered acceptable, he wanted descriptions of every detail, every aspect of the scenes and how they were made, imposing more and more restrictions regarding what I could or I couldn’t do it . “

Amber Heard therefore began to give up many roles, finding herself also suffering significant economic losses.