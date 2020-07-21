Keanu Reeves: Partner Alexandra Grant Tormented by a Stalker

The artist had to take legal action after thousands of posts shared on hateful social media and was followed personally by the obsessed fan.

In the documents presented by the woman’s lawyers it is explained that Alexandra Grant is the victim of the obsessive behavior of a stalker, who is 67 years old and is called Cathryn, since she first appeared on a red carpet next to Keanu Reeves.

The lawyers explained that from the moment the artist was at the center of the news in which his sentimental bond with the protagonist of the Matrix is ​​reported, the disturbing behavior of the “fan”, obsessed in a disturbing way, began.

The documents also add that Keanu Reeves is aware of what is happening and has been involved in the thousands of posts published in some open accounts only to express his hatred towards Alexandra.

The harassment suffered by Grant was not limited to social media and for this reason the artist asked that Cathryn, who already has precedents, be prevented from approaching her, her home or her workplace. In the past, the stalker has already tried to enter her residence and other places that she attends.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves, in the last few days, have been photographed together and smiling in Berlin, the city where filming for the next chapter of the Matrix saga has started again.