Keanu Reeves Refused to Insult Winona Ryder on Dracula’s Set

We don’t need another reason to love Keanu Reeves , yet Winona Ryder has offered us another. During a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Ryder recounted an episode on the set of Bram Stoker’s Dracula in which the film’s director, Francis Ford Coppola , urged the other actors on the set to join him to cover her with insults, in order to elicit an emotional response. Ryder said his costar Reeves and Anthony Hopkins, however, refused.

The scene in question sees Ryder’s character, Mina Murray, lying on a bed with Dracula (Gary Oldman) who turns into a group of mice. Outside the camera’s field of view, Coppola shouted at her: “Bitch! Whore! ” in an attempt to make her cry. “In the scene I literally had to cry, and Francis was trying to get Richard E. Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu to scream things that would make me cry. But Keanu no, Anthony no … It just didn’t work. “

Winona Ryder added that she and Coppola are “okay”, but considering Reeves’ kindness towards him, it is clear that the two became friends and worked together very often, in A Scanner Darkly (2006), The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009) and Destination Wedding (2018).

In fact, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves often joke that they are moved between them. In fact, right on the set of the Coppola film, the two played a couple getting married and the director chose a real Romanian priest to celebrate the wedding in the scene. Since the rite was completed, Winona often jokes that the two are married to the Romanian church, so much so that she often calls Reeves with the nickname “husband”.