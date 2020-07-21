Keanu Reeves, the Comic Strip in His Own Image Written in His Own Hand («Brzrkrs»)

Keanu Reeves becomes a comic book, written by him. The star of John Wick and Matrix, in addition to being a musician, has now also become a screenwriter, in particular of a comic book with the unpronounceable title Brzrkrs .

The news was Usa Today , which finally revealed the details of the project started months ago. The magazine reads the words of Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Matt Kindt ( Suicide Squad , Justice League of America , Spider-Man ), while he was on the set of Matrix 4 in Berlin.

The result, therefore, is “a hyperviolent action story” in 12 tables illustrated by Alessandro Vitti, which will be published by Boom in October 2020! Studios .

The title refers to the protagonist of the story, who is a demigod , that is a “Berzerker”, who carries out dangerous tasks for the United States government in exchange for the truth about its existence .

The official plot, in fact, is this: «The man known only as Berzerker is half mortal, half God, driven to violence by a curse … even at the cost of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker seems to have finally found a purpose: to work for the American government and fight battles too violent and dangerous for anyone else. In return, Berzerker will get the only thing he wants: the truth about his endless and bloody existence … and how to end it ».

“Born 80,000 years ago, half man and half god – says Keanu Reeves Usa Today – this is a character I had in mind for some time, a man who fights through the ages because of his paternal obsession with violence, but also a man trapped who tries to understand who he really is ». He also says of the character he created «This Berzerker also has a good sense of humor, he is a” hot boy “but” tired of the world “because of his past».

According to what the actor revealed, through the history of Berzerker the comic explores various themes including “the nature of violence, morals, ethics (and) of the choices that everyone makes in life “.

Keanu Reeves also told the weekly about his enthusiasm for this project: «I have loved comics since I was a child and have had an important artistic influence on me. Have the opportunity to create BRZRKRand collaborate with cartoon legends such as the screenwriter Matt Kindt, the designer Alessandro Vitti, the colorist Bill Crabtree, the letterist Clem Robins and the conceptual artist and cover author Rafael Grampá – together with the good people of the Boom! Studios – it’s a dream come true ». Enthusiasm obviously reciprocated, as evidenced by the words of Matt Gagnon, editor-in-chief of Boom! Studios: «Spend five minutes with Keanu and it immediately becomes clear why he has gained all the success he has. Exceptional creative instinct, deep reservoirs of wisdom on history, the ability to constantly draw on the raw emotion of a moment, the unceasing commitment to the quality and ease of execution of the task – it is all this and much more that makes Keanu a inspirational force ».

Rafael Grampá and Mark Brooks designed the covers , while Alessandro Vitt i, who designed the protagonist of Brzrkr, was directly inspired by Keanu Reeves himself, as the advances of some pages demonstrate.