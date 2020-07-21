Kendall Jenner Fills the Sea With Vitamin D

Over the weekend Kendall Jenner enjoyed some well-deserved relaxation by the sea in the company of her closest friends and family.

The model was pinched by the paparazzi during a walk on the Malibù beach, together with her older sister Kourtney , accompanied by her three children and her ex-partner Scott Disick , but also her brother Rob .

It was he who posted the shot on Instagram that you see attached to the post in which the young model relaxes on a deck chair while sipping a glass of white wine.

With a pair of beige sunglasses and a fisherman’s hat, Kenny shielded her face and meanwhile showed off a crazy shape and a floral bikini.

Beautiful!