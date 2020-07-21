Kylie Jenner and Sexy Photos in the Park Banned Because of COVID [Photos]

Kylie Jenner’s beauty apparently cannot stop in the face of the bans imposed by the pandemic. Try: his Instagram profile
Kylie Jenner , a contemporary sex symbol, of course cannot miss her presence on social media , especially Instagram, with photos that immediately say everything. The three photos you see below were shared by the American model on July 10, and apart from the presence of Jenner’s body in contrast to the fascinating landscape, they don’t say much. Only a quote from Charles Bukowski is missing .
So far, nothing new, especially for the Instagram standard. The problem, quickly raised by several users and quickly becoming a meme, does not concern the model itself or the “quality” of her photos, but rather the location chosen as the background. In fact, the photos seem to have been taken somewhere in a canyon of a Navajo reserve . Impossible to understand exactly which reservation it is.
“What’s wrong with his head? Is it too heavy to hold on? “
Where is the problem? Beyond the possible “desecration” of a tribal territory , which after all does not go too far beyond the average of the disrespectful “selfie” behavior typical of today’s tourist . No, the point is another: the park in question, it seems, would be closed because of the pandemic ; which, remember, in the United States is far from under control. Several criticisms soon reached Jenner .
” Kylie Jenner was enjoying the Slot Canyons, which should be closed to tourists because of the COVID-19,” says one user, sharing photos. ” The Navajo parks have been closed to visitors and tourists since March , and are still closed. What’s wrong with [Jenner’s] head? Is it too heavy to hold on? ”A nice backlash for some sexy photos . It was worth it? Considering that the first photo gained over ten million likes in four days , maybe yes.
