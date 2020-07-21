Lady Gaga, Sold Nearly One Million Copies of the New Chromatica Album

Rain On Me’s voice continues to reap hits thanks to the new album, which has conquered the charts

It is May 29, 2020 when Lady Gaga embarks the luggage of the fans for the direct flight on the planet Chromatica: the consents do not wait, the public and critics immediately appreciate the album, which is now preparing to cross an important milestone.

Lady Gaga: great results for the last album

Lady Gaga, welcome to Chromatica: the dance album is out

The new record era of Born This Way ‘s voice was opened by the single Stupid Love, which gave a taste of the sound and visual that would have characterized the album. The song got excellent feedback thanks also to the singer’s decision to tack on more electronic sounds without abandoning the famous pop that made her one of the most famous artists in the world.

On Friday 22 May Lady Gaga left everyone speechless by publishing the explosive Rain On Me in collaboration with Ariana Grande enjoying extraordinary success. In fact, the duet reached the first position of numerous rankings, including the US Billboard Hot 100 ; driving the official video that currently boasts more than one hundred and fifty million views on YouTube.

A few hours ago Mediatraffic published the estimate of the copies sold by the disc, according to what reported by the site, the total of the last week would be 52,000 which would have brought the total number to a good 989,000 thus making it hypothesize the overcoming of the million in the next few days.