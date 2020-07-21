Lindsay Lohan Announces the Reunion of the Cast of Trapped Parents

Over 160,000 views for the video with which Rumors’ voice announced the cast reunion
It is 1998 when Lindsay Lohan debuts on the big screen, the rest is history. The voice of Back To Me is the protagonist of the iconic film directed by Nancy Meyers , remake of the film The cowboy with the bridal veil , based on the novel Carlottina and Carlottina by the German writer Erich Kästner.
Lindsay Lohan: the video of the reunion
One of the most famous actresses in Hollywood for one of the most loved films of the 90s. Over’s voice announced the virtual reunion of the cast through a post on his Instagram profile that has more than eight and a half million followers .
The actress, pop star and entrepreneur shared a video making it immediately full of consents, in fact the video has collected over 160,000 views in less than twenty-four hours.
The video shows a part of the reunion that will feature the main actors of the film that launched the career of one of the most famous stars of the seventh art.
Lindsay Lohan: the Hollywood star
Trapped parents represented the launching pad of Lindsay Lohan’s career who would soon dominate the showbiz world; in fact, in the following years the protagonist of Mean Girls becomes one of the most famous celebrities worldwide ranging between cinema and music.
In 2004 Lindsay Lohan, born in 1986 , made her debut as a singer with the album Speak which won a platinum album in the United States of America thanks to the sale of over one million copies. In 2005 Rumors’ voice released the second album A Little More Personal , driven by the success of the single Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father) .
A few days ago Lindsay Lohan released the new song Back to Me with which he made his return to the international music scene official.