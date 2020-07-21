Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant: She Announces It With Photos and the Exuberance That Distinguishes Her

Nicki Minaj is pregnant. She announced it herself with a series of photos posted on her Instagram account, in which she shows her baby bump proudly. In the shots the rapper wears colorful wigs and eccentric bikinis, on one of which it is possible to notice a pacifier for a newborn.

The news of her presumed pregnancy has been around for some time. Voices fueled by the rapper herself, who in an interview had declared that she had cravings and suffered from morning sickness. Before showing himself in the photo, he waited until the baby bump was clearly visible.

“Love. Marriage. Pram. I am overflowing with enthusiasm and gratitude. Thanks for your good wishes ”he wrote in the caption of one of the photos on the social network. Father of the child is Kenneth Petty, with whom the artist got married last October. The two met and fell in love when they were teenagers but then they lost sight of each other and found themselves at the end of 2018.