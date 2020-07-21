Shakira Does “All-In”: The Initiative of the Colombian Singer

Notoriously a heart of gold, Colombian singer Shakira does “All-in” and explains her charity initiative on her Instagram profile

The Piqué family has always been active in the field of charity. Colombian singer and Barcelona defender Shakira and Gerard Piqué have a heart of gold and have shown it on several occasions. When they can they are the first to expose themselves and put their face to raise funds for those who really need it.

A donation that is worth a lot for the emotional and economic value of the object put up for auction.

Shakira fa “All-in”

” Shakira went” All-in “ and accepted #ALLINCHALLENGE by donating his bespoke gold jacket – designed by Peter Dundas and worn during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show – at the” All In challenge “auction, with everyone the proceeds that will help combat food insecurity. The winning bidder and a guest will also have the opportunity to meet Shakira in a future concert to personally receive the jacket. The offers for this unique object are open now, by clicking on this site “.

This is the message of Shakira who therefore auctioned his gold jacket dating back to the Super Bow l of February 2, 2020 with Jennifer Lopez . A further gesture that is added to the many other facts by the Piqué family which, in wealth, also remember the less fortunate.