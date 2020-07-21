Space Jelly Nails: Demi Lovato’s “Alien” Manicure Brings the Nail Trend Into Orbit!

Obviously, Demi Lovato can only show off one of the biggest nail trends of the moment: the jelly nails , gel extension nails that can be completely transparent or colored and even decorated with drawings, the effect is clear and bright as if they were glass. The pop star brings the nail trend literally into orbit in space with its new set of “alien” themed nails : yellow with green tips and black extraterrestrial faces – we are completely obsessed with it:

” I have new glasses and no, I don’t have a single titled ‘aliens’ about to come out, I only have alien nails because I’m just a little strange str”, wrote Demi in the caption of her cute Instagram selfie , where he gives us a peek at his spatial manicure.

The 27-year-old is well aware of how fans love to look for clues to the release of new music in her photos. So no, there’s no alien-themed single or album coming up – though it wouldn’t be bad at all LOL.

Natalie Minerva, founder of Nail Swag of Los Angeles, took credit for the creation of the nail salon on the Instagram account. Guess? Nail Swag is also Ariana Grande’s favorite place to get nails.

ph. getty images