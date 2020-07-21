Summer 2020 Haircut: New Platinum Bob for Katy Perry

You are never too pregnant to …

A new short hair cut . A cut that is perfect for summer 2020 (even if you are not pregnant). Her haircut is proudly shown by Katy Perry . He shows it to us together with his baby bump . Large and round, it contains its small one , whose birth is scheduled for full summer.

Maybe August … Before or after the new pop star album that will be released on August 14, it is still unknown. Maybe just that day, for a double birth. Meanwhile, however, Katy Perry has not been found unprepared. And despite the lockdown , the singer managed to treat herself to a new haircut .

And above all a new color … Remember the regrowth that, like all of us, tried to cover with hair bands and accessories?

Katy Perry has a new haircut: a super cool bleached bob

So after Kate Middlet0n, Katy Perry also returned to the hairdresser . Event that communicates us, all happy and equipped with fluorescent lipstick , on Instagram. The right opportunity to show us how much his belly has grown again.

But Katy’s bob is also perfect for all of us. Another version, super sexy , to add to the list of the bobos of the summer 2020 that we have shown you here.

A very short , sleeveless and bleached helmet . That is, very clear … without a shadow of recrecite. The regrowth which, by now, reminds us of the difficult times of isolation … And which we no longer want to see , at least for some time.

But Katy Perry has always been a master of cuts . Discover in the GALLERY its most beautiful beauty looks in its beauty evolution . With belly and without.