The 5 + 1 Useful Tips That Zac Efron Gives Us in Down to Earth

[Ad_1]

In the list of good intentions that I put down at the beginning of this 2020, you can read: respect the environment, minimize waste and try to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Ok, maybe I aimed a bit high but I want to try maybe following the advice of those who are better than me. Type Zac Efron . If you have already seen the Netflix series in which it stars, Down to Earth , you know what I’m talking about.

Zac not only takes us around the world and makes us discover fantastic places, but also gives us a lot of useful advice on wellness and environmental sustainability. What else?

1. WHEN IT IS POSSIBLE TO AVOID BOTTLE WATER

In Paris , as Zac and his friend Darin Olien show us, there are hundreds of fountains and public spouts that distribute natural and sparkling water. Totally controlled and rich in mineral salts that are good for our body. And do you know that even in many Italian cities this is so? I would say that the time has come to abandon bottled water forever.

2. HEALTHY FOOD AND PHYSICAL ACTIVITY ARE THE SECRET OF LONGEVITY

Among the scenes that I will never forget of Down to earth there is Zac who prepares the carasau bread together with some Sardinian housewives. It took me a while to recover but when I did, I also found that eating carbohydrates, in the right amount, not only is good but helps you live a long and happy life. Add an active lifestyle and you’re done. So relax and do like Zac : enjoy a nice plate of pasta!

I very much relate to Vittoria, this Sardinian bread maker who knows what she likes. (📺: Down To Earth With Zac Efron) pic.twitter.com/GfnUqbdb9p – Netflix (@netflix) July 15, 2020

3. LEARNING TO TAKE TIME FOR US

In one episode Zac and Darin run barefoot in a meadow in France to find the connection with the earth. In another they experiment with techniques to fortify the immune system in Peru . Ok, most likely it will be difficult for you to organize a sauna in the middle of the Amazon rainforest, but little changes: give yourself time for yourself and your body and mind will be infinitely grateful for it.

Yes! Daddy Zac Efron is the twist 2020 needed! 😅 pic.twitter.com/AjMpHtopPI – Portia MacIntosh (@PortiaMacIntosh) July 14, 2020

4. WE VALORIZE THE PRODUCTS OF THE TERRITORY

No, don’t worry nobody is telling you that you have to dedicate a part of your house to the cultivation of fruit and vegetables, but if you can buy those of local and seasonal producers. Do you know why? Less Co2 emissions (try to imagine how polluting it is to import a food grown kilometers away from us), always fresh and above all genuine products and make a great contribution to the local economy. Zac did his part by eating weird fruits, elk meat and a giant worm. For us it should be much simpler.

5. DIFFERENTIATED COLLECTION ALWAYS AND ANYWAY

Differentiating seems to be one of those practices acquired in our daily lives or at least hopefully. If you are still among the last skeptics or among those who “no, but who struggle to divide waste” (yes, unfortunately there are still people like that) then listen to Zac and see what they do in London and how many positive effects it has on the environment. I understand that a good incentive could be to go and collect plastic with him, but you can’t have everything: be content with saving the environment.

6. LIVE EVERY ADVENTURE WITH ENTHUSIASM

I admit it: Down to earth has become one of my favorite series. Not only for the very useful tips on environment and health, but because it shows the right spirit with which you should face every trip or new adventure: with enthusiasm and curiosity. Dear Zac and Darin , if you are thinking about a second series, I am officially applying as a new travel companion. We count on it, huh!