Uncharted Movie: Tom Holland Announces the Start of Filming

Tom Holland returns to talk, and to make us talk, about the new Uncharted film . After the stories of a few days ago in which he showed the haircut that he will show off in the role of the young Nathan Drake , the star, known worldwide for the role of Spider-Man, announced on social media that filming has officially begun .

After a tumultuous development process, marked by continuous postponements due to the pandemic and beyond, the production of the film adaptation of Uncharted, a popular video game for Playstation has finally started.Tom Holland, who will play a young Nathan Drake in the film, made the announcement on his Instagram profile by sharing the photo of a chair with the word “Nate” along with the caption ” Day one #Uncharted “.

Developed by Naughty Dog and pubblicat to the Sony Interactive Entertainment the Uncharted video games saga about the adventures of a wise hunter terosi Nathan Drake , who travels the world collecting lost artifacts, often accompanied by his mentor Sully , who in the film will be played by Mark Wahlberg , and the journalist Elena Fisher . According to Holland himself, the film adaptation will tell the story of Nathan’s origins and will take place when the protagonist was younger and less experienced.

The Sony Pictures film had a very long gestation period and had as many as six different directors before Venom director Ruben Fleisher signed last March. Before him Travis Knight , Dan Trachtenberg , Shaw Levy , Seth Gordon , Neil Burger and David O. Russell had been signed . After finally finding a director, the production of the film then suffered a new setback, being delayed by six weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The release of Uncharted has therefore been postponed, going from 8 October 2020 to 16 July 2021 thus slipping the Spider-Man film scheduled for that date, still untitled, to November 5, 2021.